IDAHOBIT commemorated in Fiji

The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia(IDAHOBIT) falls on the 17th of May every year.

It’s a day that is set aside to commemorate and coordinate events that raise awareness on LGBTQIA+ Rights and the violations associated.

This year, close to 140 countries across the globe will be taking part including Fiji.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, the Haus of Khameleon is coordinating and spearheading online activities such as #TransActionFiji.

Ms Miki Wali Haus of Khameleon’s Director says everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics have a right to equal access to opportunities, services and their safety including access to justice and health services.

She says the The LGBTIQA+ community must always be protected even during these times of the pandemic.

This year’s theme on “Breaking the Silence” Wali says is timely given that the Fiji LGBTQI community is still reeling from the horrendous killings of two young members of our community in 2017 and 2018, with the cases still under police investigation.

This year on the margins of IDAHOBIT, the Haus of Khameleon is also coordinating an online engagement with response to the COVID-19 pandemic, for Transgender and Gender non-conforming people in Fiji called #TransActionFiji.

This is a campaign to break the silence and provide spotlight on the multiple and intersecting forms of injustice and inequalities.

The Haus of Khameleon also recognizes the everyday LGBTIQA+ activists, feminists and defenders in Fiji who even during these crucial times are holding the line not just to defend the agency and autonomy of LGBTIQA+ people, but our freedoms and rights.