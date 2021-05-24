ID cards for market vendors

Identification Cards will soon be mandatory for market vendors.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar made the statement while receiving blank ID cards and lamination machines from the United Nations, New Zealand and the Australian governments.

Kumar says ID cards are necessary because some vendors own multiple market stalls in and outside municipal markets.

She says this is creating congestion.

Kumar adds it is important to create a level playing field in the market, especially for women.

“Today’s handover, the laminating machines, and the printers will surely help the municipal councils to understand who their clients really are and if we just make that mandatory that everyone carries the ID card, you’ll have the number and you will be able to analyze that and be able to control the number of vendors in the market.”

UN Women Fiji multi-country office representative, Sandra Bernklau says the ID cards will enable vendors to access market facilities.

She adds they can also use the ID cards to obtain loans, hire purchases and other financial commitments.

“Having an ID card also professionalizes the market vendors and the market vendor associations and also assists with COVID-19 measures. So I know you will be using them also to laminate your vaccination cards and so on.”

The handover event was attended by women vendors from around Suva.