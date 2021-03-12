ICU at Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital complete

The Intensive Care Unit at the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital in Nasese, Suva has been fitted with specialized equipment.

The equipment cost millions of dollars.

USA Biomedical Engineers installed the high-end equipment.

Hospital Director, Dr Krupali Tappoo, says the engineers are experts in installing highly specialized equipment in cardiac care hospitals and facilities in the United States and around the world.

Dr Tappoo says from the outset, they have always maintained that the Foundation will be building a world-class facility to save hundreds of children in Fiji and the Pacific.

She adds when the hospital opens, children will have access to world-class medical care.

Sai Prema Foundation Director, Sumeet Tappoo says the focus now shifts to getting the rest of the hospital complete.

The American Biomedical Engineers will install a state-of-the-art Pediatric Cardiac Operating Theatre followed by the Pediatric Cardiac Catheterisation Lab.