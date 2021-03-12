Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

ICU at Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital complete

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 18, 2021 12:15 pm

The Intensive Care Unit at the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital in Nasese, Suva has been fitted with specialized equipment.

The equipment cost millions of dollars.

USA Biomedical Engineers installed the high-end equipment.

Article continues after advertisement

Hospital Director, Dr Krupali Tappoo, says the engineers are experts in installing highly specialized equipment in cardiac care hospitals and facilities in the United States and around the world.

Dr Tappoo says from the outset, they have always maintained that the Foundation will be building a world-class facility to save hundreds of children in Fiji and the Pacific.

She adds when the hospital opens, children will have access to world-class medical care.

Sai Prema Foundation Director, Sumeet Tappoo says the focus now shifts to getting the rest of the hospital complete.

The American Biomedical Engineers will install a state-of-the-art Pediatric Cardiac Operating Theatre followed by the Pediatric Cardiac Catheterisation Lab.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.