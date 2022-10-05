ICT equipment to lessen burden of police investigators

Digital transformation is the way to address multiple challenges including criminal justice and peace says United Nations Development Programme Deputy Resident Representative Yemesrach Workie.

Workie made the comments while handing over information, communication, and technological equipment to the Police Force today.

The United Nations Development Program together with the New Zealand High Commission handed the equipment which includes an interactive screen and laptops.

Workie says the equipment will be handed to the Criminal Investigation Department, the Sexual Offense Unit and the Police Academy.

“This exercise is really not about simply handover of equipment. It is much more than that, it’s about ensuring the Police Force of today have proper access to the latest equipment and the latest technology that will assist them in the investigation, recording and service delivery across Fiji.”

Police Chief of Intelligence, Investigation and Prosecution, ACP Sami Surend says the handing over of the specialized equipment will strengthen early access to justice initiatives and reaffirms their commitment to the protection of human rights and rule of law.