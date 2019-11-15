Iconic Labasa building to be demolished

One of Labasa’s iconic buildings from the Colonial era will be demolished soon due to health and safety issues.

St Mary Primary School’s wooden building located just in front of the school compound along Main Street has been closed down for about a year now.

School Manager Gerald Billings says the school received a notice from the Labasa Town Council in February last year to close the building down due to Occupational Health Safety breaches.

Built-in the early 1920s, it houses nine classrooms and the school library.

Billings says the notice came as a shock since they have spent a considerable amount of money maintaining the building over the years.

However, they have accepted the directive and have moved students to the old school hostel to continue classes.

Billings adds they have applied to the Ministry of Education for replacement classrooms for the 367 students and 10 teachers.