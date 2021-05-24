ICCR Foundation Day

The Indian Government reaffirms its support in providing more scholarships to assist Fijians.

Through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Foundation, hundreds of Fijians have been able to pursue further education in world-class universities in India.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says the foundation doesn’t only provide quality education but also showcases cultural diversity, strengthening cultural relations with other countries.

Article continues after advertisement

“ICCR continues to contribute immensely in the strengthening of the connection between Fiji and India. To date, ICCR has facilitated hundreds of Fijians with fully-funded scholarships for higher education.”

Kumar says the program also ensures the exchange of artists and scholars.

“These scholarships supplement the National Toppers Scheme and the TELS Fijian government has been providing to make our eligible students’ pursuit of higher education possible and affordable.”

@ICCR_Suva, @HCI_Suva celebrated 72nd #ICCRDay today with Hon. @PremilaKumarMP Minister for @FijianEducation as Chief Guest. @ICCR_hq Alumni, Govt. Officials, Educational institutions & diaspora members also joined. Glimpses of amazing cultural performances by SVCC students. pic.twitter.com/YLzL5O16Sr — ICCR in Suva (@iccr_suva) April 13, 2022

The Fiji-India relationship goes back to 1879 when the first Indian labourers were brought here by British rulers under the indentured system, and it is getting stronger every year.