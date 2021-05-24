IBMS to be fully digitized this financial year

Fiji’s Integrated Border Management System will be digitized and upgraded this financial year.

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says, currently a lot of information in the system are kept manually.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the project once completed will be in line with the international travel protocols in place

“Establishing digital record-keeping processes are for all future processes. At the moment as you know when you apply for passports there has been a lot of electronic implementation so now we, it will be fully electronically upgraded.”

The project will also help the Defence Ministry with information sharing in an effort to control our border.

$1.2million has been allocated for the Digitization and Modernization of Fiji’s Immigration Department Systems and Processes.