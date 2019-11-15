I wouldn’t want to go back there: Cancer survivor

Today marks World Cancer Day and the year celebrates its 20th anniversary when discussions surrounding the disease is even more important.

With the theme “I am and I will” – it acknowledges that everyone has the capacity to act in the face of cancer.

For Asenaca Driso, a cervical cancer survivor, it’s another year to create awareness about the deadly disease through her own personal experience.

“Labour pain is nothing compared to the pain I was going through. Before I was diagnosed I was bleeding regularly and then the pain came. Once the pain started then I managed to get myself to the hospital and got diagnosed instantly.”

Now a dedicated Patient Support Officer at the Fiji Cancer Society, Driso says the disease is something she wouldn’t wish on anyone else.

“I presented myself late because I was a stage 2B when I was diagnosed, so with all the ordeals, I wouldn’t want to go back there. It was 10 weeks of treatment. 8 weeks of radiation therapy and I would be lucky to get one hour of sleep. And I was homesick. But I was blessed to get funding from the government to go to India for my treatment but at the end of the day, early detection saves lives.”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation says cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018.

Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer.