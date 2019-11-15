I will wait for the hearing: Sudhakar

Lands Minister Ashneel Sudhakar who is facing sexual harassment and misconduct allegations has refused to make any comment regarding the matter.

The FijiFirst Government had asked Sudhakar to resign amid allegations that he sent inappropriate messages to a female member of the law fraternity.

Sudhakar has responded to FBC News questions, saying he will wait for the hearing of case.

Article continues after advertisement

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Party will follow due process stipulated under their constitution.

“He has unfortunately chosen not to resign but wants to go through the discipline process as laid out under the FijiFirst constitution. Of course it is also provided for under the constitution for the republic of Fiji. We will follow the process and have to ensure that due process takes place and we’ll be commencing those proceedings very soon in the next few days.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Sudhakar has displayed a pattern of behaviour which prompted the Party to seek his resignation.

However, the Lands Minister has refused, triggering a disciplinary process under the FijiFirst Constitution.