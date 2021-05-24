I will continue to rebuild the nation: PM

The Prime Minister says he has decided to rise above all the critics and continue rebuilding the country.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai program Voreqe Bainimarama says this must be a whole-of-Fiji approach, and we need to move this task forward together.

Bainimarama says together Fijians will become restorers of life to those affected by the pandemic and ultimately restore the economy.

He adds the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had earlier highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic would be the most severe global economic depression of our time.

The PM says it would be worse than the global financial crisis.



Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Bainimarama says for Fiji, the economic fallout would not only prove greater than Cyclone Winston, but it would also be far worse than cyclones Winston, Josie, Keni, Gita, and Toni combined.

He adds the economic impact of this pandemic is worse than any crisis Fiji has gone through before, natural disasters, pandemics, and political upheavals combined; this is the worst in recorded history.

The Prime Minister says we must rebuild a Fiji we are all proud to call home.