I will continue highlighting issues says Tabuya

SODELPA Member of Parliament Lynda Tabyua says she will continue to highlight the plight of any person who comes to her with concerns.

She has made these comments following a statement by former Fijian Holdings Limited Group Chief Executive, Nouzab Fareed, who had said that Tabuya was trying to secure popularity points.

This after Fareed resigned last Friday from his position following an alleged sexual harassment claim by a former employee of FHL, Judy Wise.

Fareed had claimed that he was not stepping down because he had done any wrong but because he wanted to protect FHL and also tell his side of the story.

In doing so, he also hit out at Tabuya, who had highlighted the allegations on her social media page earlier this month.

She says it is her job as an elected Member of Parliament to highlight issues that need addressing, especially when it concerns workers, youth and women’s rights.

Tabuya has also challenged Fareed not to threaten her with a lawsuit and if he has nothing to hide then to share his side of the story.

Tabuya claims it was only after her Facebook post that FHL convened an independent inquiry and the police called Wise in after a lapse of almost three months.

We have contacted Fareed on the matter, and he says he will not be making any further comments.

Police has also confirmed that investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, FHL has appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Abilash Ram, as its Acting Group CEO.