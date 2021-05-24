Home

News

i-Taukei land ownership remains a priority: PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 21, 2021 4:41 pm
[File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says laws enacted by previous governments did not make it right to remove traditional ownership of i-Taukei land.

Bainimarama says there can be no justification for such actions and the FijiFirst government will ensure that no landowning unit ever ends up in a similar situation.

He says being a member of a land-owning himself, he is surprised by the Opposition trying to justify the actions of former Prime Ministers, Sitiveni Rabuka and Laisenia Qarase.

“Even Rabuka, himself, tried to do it lately. Hon. Buluanauca just yesterday or the day before said that it was legally done so it’s ok – even though the law was wrong, even though it was morally and ethically outright wrong. What hypocrisy. And this is from someone who was the Minister for Lands – in the previous Government. I hope he is not given the opportunity to come to this side of the house.”

Bainimarama says the government has made i-Taukei land more marketable and commercially attractive.

He also says the ownerships will never be alienated under the 2013 Constitution.

