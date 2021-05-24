i-Taukei have every right to vote: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the i-Taukei community should have no fears about being prevented from voting in the upcoming General Election.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” programme, Bainimarama says i-Taukei have been an important component of his government’s programs for the past 16 years.

According to the Prime Minister, the i-Taukei have every right to be part of the process to choose who will lead the next government.

“The government has no plans or policies to not allow i-Taukei to vote in this year’s election. The government has seen the importance of i-Taukei people in previous years. I-Taukei are the leaders of this land, and they should vote.”

Bainimarama says the i-Taukei community is fortunate as the government has allocated a specific Ministry for them.

“The Ministry looks after all i-Taukei Affairs matters including their land, their resources and other issues relating to i-Taukei community. i-Taukei land and the power of landowners are protected under the 2013 Constitution.”

Bainimarama says his government has made changes to ensure the landowners have the knowledge to invest in their land.

Under the revised budget the government has provided four million dollars to develop I-Taukei land for residential and business purposes.