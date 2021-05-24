Home

Full Coverage
I-Taukei community does not need Opposition protection: PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 20, 2021 4:50 pm

The i-Taukei community needs to be empowered and does not need help from the Opposition to protect them.

This was the stand taken by Prime Minister and Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Voreqe Bainimarama while responding to Opposition MP Adi Litia Qionibaravi in parliament.

Adi Litia had asked about i-Taukei administration at the village level.

Bainimarama says the government continues to ensure that i-Taukei land value continues to increase and remains attractive for income-generating activities.

“We the i-Taukei people are wiser now, we want to be empowered not merely protected. Some of the Oppositions arrogantly believes that they and only they can only be entrusted with the protection of the I-Taukei people, they speak of the i-Taukei like we are children who need their protection rather than as leaders and decision-makers capable of shaping our future.”

Bainimarama says the i-Taukei community is not weak as it continues to move with modern changes.

The Prime Minister adds the government continues to ensure that the i-Taukei people continue to have their culture and traditions protected and receive a fair share of their lease monies.

