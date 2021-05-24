Home

Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|
I-taukei Affairs Ministry says Fiji Times article causes anxiety

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 11, 2022 4:17 pm

A news article published by the Fiji Times on December 24, 2021, according to the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs is misleading.

The article titled “Lawyers with traditional links to parties to appear in hearings” relates to the i-Taukei Lands (Appeals Tribunal) Regulations 2021 which Cabinet had endorsed last year.

The Ministry says the framing of the article is causing anxiety amongst some i-Taukei.

It says that the article does not explain why only lawyers with traditional links to parties involved in a dispute, especially concerning chiefly and customary titles, can appear before the Appeal Tribunal.

The Ministry clarifies that there are two redress mechanisms for the i-Taukei under the i-Taukei Lands Act 1905 on disputes relating to chiefly & customary titles and land ownership: the i-Taukei Lands Commission (Veitarogivanua) established under section 4 of the Act, and the i-Taukei Lands Appeal Tribunal (Tribunal) established under section 7 of the Act.

It further explains that the “Veitarogivanua” arbitrates, disputes, and makes its ruling.

According to the Ministry, if a party to the dispute is not satisfied with the Veitarogivanua’s ruling, it can lodge an appeal with the Tribunal.

It says this has been the tradition and practice with both, since the Act was promulgated, to allow only those who are registered in the Vola ni Kawa Bula of the disputing parties to make representation.

The Ministry stresses that while the Regulation reinforces this tradition and practice, it now allows lawyers to represent a disputing party provided they are registered in the VKB of that party.

In i-Taukei culture and tradition, only a Yavusa, Mataqali, and Tokatoka member registered in its VKB can speak on its matters because they are the only ones familiar with it.

The Ministry of Itaukei Affairs says the final arbiter will be the Veitarogivanua and the Tribunal based on the records kept with the Veitarogivanua.

If a party is still aggrieved after the Tribunal makes its ruling, it can take its case to a Court of Law.

In this regard, any lawyer can represent the aggrieved party.

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs reassures all i-Taukei that there is nothing sinister about the Regulation.

FBC has sent questions to The Fiji Times in question.

