I have not been informed: USP VC

University of the South Pacific Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia says he has not received any communication with regards to stepping down.

While addressing hundreds of protestors at the USP Laucala Campus, Professor Ahluwalia maintains that he has done nothing wrong.

The protest took place as the USP Executive Committee met to deliberate on allegations against Ahluwalia.

Hundreds of staff and students staged a protest at parts of the USP Laucala campus in support of Professor Ahluwalia.

As the Vice Chancellor he urged students and staff to continue fighting for him.

“Even if I am not here, everyone of you now knows that we cannot take this lying down. So don’t worry we are going to fight this. I will fight until every drop in my body.”

USP Alumni and Staff Elizabeth Read Fong says protesters have also called for the resignation of the Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson claiming that he and other members of the USP Council are trying to impede the work of Professor Ahluwalia.

“The document that was submitted to council in May 2019 named him (Winston Thompson) and Rajesh so for us it is a conflict of interest big time so that is the thinking behind the Pro-Chancellor to step aside. So that investigation could happen. Instead what’s happened though, from the side, it’s like blindsiding the VC, we get another note saying after your six months here, you have done this we want you to step down.”

Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson says the USP Council is the only body that can determine whether he is to step down from the position.

“I’m sure they’ll listen to other views but we’re a democratic country and people are entitled to say what they think. We hope they base their decisions on the best available facts and not on here say and rumor.”

Meanwhile, the USP Staff Union and Student Association say they want the current Professor Ahluwalia to remain in office and to be assessed based on his Key Performance Indicators.