I have no clue of a letter says Nawaikula

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula has hinted he does not want any involvement with a letter which had cautioned all applicants for the Party Leader and Deputy Leader positions to attend interviews earlier this week.

The letter was signed by three SODELPA MPs and twelve Management Board Members who claim the appointment of the Pacific People Recruitment Agency to facilitate the interview breached the Special General Assembly and the Management Board resolutions.

FBC News understands the 14 are from the West, North, Lomaiviti, and Namosi.

MP Niko Nawaikula who is vying for the Deputy Leader position belongs with the northern confederacies and he says he had attended the interview on Monday because he was contacted and has no clue of the letter.

Nawaikula says he was happy with the interview and will await the result.

“For me, I think I was happy, I gave my opinion on how to improve the economy, how to improve on human rights, how to improve social justice and I was happy with what I said.”

Nawaikula says he was not aware of the letter and when asked if he thinks there was a breach, he says he attended because he was contacted.

Meanwhile, a fellow member of his confederacy Mosese Bulitavu did not attend the interview because he agrees to claims of breach of resolutions.

Bulitavu, Nawaikula, Lynda Tabuya, Aseri Radrodro, and prominent Suva Lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo are contending for the Deputy Leader position.

Those vying for the Leader position include Sitiveni Rabuka, Viliame Gavoka, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, and Aseri Radrodro who is going for both positions.