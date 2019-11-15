I don’t expect an increase in my budget: Minister

The Local Government and Housing Ministry is not expecting an increase in its 2020/2021 budget allocation that will be announced on Friday.

Minister Premila Kumar says their submission to the Ministry of Economy focuses on completing several capital works.

Kumar says the challenge at hand keeping in mind the pandemic is how to do more with less.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to complete the Ba Stadium. We also want to complete the Lautoka Swimming Pool, we want to commence with the Savusavu Market which is at the moment on hold. We also want to get the Rakiraki bus station completed. So these are some of the projects that started and it needs to be completed. We have not put in any submission for new projects.”

Kumar says they are hopeful sufficient funding will be allocated for the first home grant and other housing-related initiatives.

“To continue with the first land purchase grant. All those requests are there. Even for social housing to assist people who are not able to pay their rent. So under social housing, we subsidize rent for PRB tenants as well as a hut. So those submissions are there. We are assisting Koroipita so they can provide homes to underprivileged people in our community.”

The Minister says they will also focus on streamlining systems in place to minimize corruption.