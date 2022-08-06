I do not operate any recruitment agency, says Naisara

Former Ministry of Youth and Sports Director, William Naisara, has come forward in a bid to clear his name, saying he doesn’t operate any overseas recruitment agency.

This is after FBC News published a report about fourteen retired nurses being duped by an employment agent making arrangements for overseas employment, claiming that the operation was headed by Naisara.

These retired nurses revealed that the agent has been calling them and using Naisara’s name and his position as Director Legal for the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The agent has been contacting these retirees and asking them to send an estimated $293 via M-PAiSA for visa processing.

Naisara is reminding Fijians who are being contacted by a person using his name to be cautious and refrain from giving personal information as well as money.

He says people resorting to this unscrupulous business undertaking need to be held accountable and adds that he is not an employee of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Meanwhile, the Employment Ministry has reported the matter to Police, as it is a breach under Section 37 of the Employment Relations Act of 2007.

Permanent Secretary, Osea Cawaru stated that if the agent is found guilty, then a fine not exceeding $20,000 or a term of four years imprisonment or even both will be taken.

Police have confirmed the Criminal Investigations Department is investigating the matter.