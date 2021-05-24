I do not have a public social media account: Dr Fong

The Permanent Secretary for Health has clarified that he does not have any public social media profile.

This after it was discovered that someone had been posting using a fake profile with Dr James Fong’s name and picture.

Doctor Fong clarified that he uses the official Fijian Government and Ministry of Health and Medical Services Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages to disseminate factual information.

“I was told that someone has been posting using a fake profile using my likeness. I do not have any public social media profile, so if you see someone using my image, please report the profile.”

He has urged people not to try to pretend to be him on social media.

The Permanent Secretary says the usage of fake accounts to comment on issues has become a norm, however, this is worrying.