I deliver on my promise: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the Macuata Provincial Council Meeting in Vunivutu Village

Over the last six years, government has injected around $170 million directly into the Macuata Province.

Opening the Macuata Provincial Council Meeting in Vunivutu Village this morning, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the philosophy that has guided this effort is to ensure every Fijian can access the same level of services no matter where they call home.

$42m has gone towards developing a resilient and reliable infrastructure.

Article continues after advertisement

This includes three two-lane bridges, new rural roads, five low level crossings and a modular bridge at Vunikawakawa.

Seven million dollars were invested in the Macuata Rural Water Scheme benefitting 66, 250 households, while $55m went towards social welfare recipients.

Government has also invested $58m in grid extension projects to bring rural communities onto the national energy network – a total of 128 grid extension projects.

Four million dollars has been invested in solar home systems for the benefit of over 23,000 Fijians in Macuata and two million dollars went into waterways projects namely farm drainage, coastal protection work and irrigation maintenance scheme.

Bainimarama says given all this is being done, political opponents will come and tickle the ears of the people and vanish like a Reed shaken by the wind but he delivers what he promises.

He says government has too much work to do together to waste time grand-standing.

The Prime Minister also opened the Vunivutu Evacuation Center this afternoon.

Villagers previously used a classroom at Vunivutu Primary School as their evacuation center which was destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

A request was put to the Prime Minister during his visit to the village after TC Yasa for his assistance in the construction of their Evacuation Centre.

He agreed to assist and funded the project to a tune of $140,000.

The center was constructed by engineers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.