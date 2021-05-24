I am tired of applauding my people’s resilience: PM

The resilience of thousands of Fijians from the horrors of intensifying Tropical Cyclones and climate-related disasters should not be about testing the limits of a nation’s grit.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fijians and other Pacific island nations are not weathering the horrors of the 13 cyclones that have battered the region as helpless victims.

Bainimarama says Fijians have over the years shown their resilience, building back better after any cyclone.

Article continues after advertisement

“But I have to say I am tired of applauding my people’s resilience. It should not be a test of people’s ability to find happiness amid challenging and dangerous circumstances, as Fijians are often known to do.”

The Prime Minister says accessing resources is critical in addressing climate risks for those living on the front line.

“It is seawalls, it is stronger homes and schools, it is parametric insurance, it is the safe and equitable relocation of communities, it is about cyclone-proofing infrastructure. Here at COP26, it is about delivering on the USD 100 billion promise and making sure that finance is affordable and used effectively. In SIDS we have no choice but to put all our resources work now to save lives and set an example the world can follow.”

Bainimarama says resilience-building cannot be achieved through pilot projects alone.

He adds that it is also about adapting and improving systems of disaster warnings and readiness.