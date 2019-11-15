I am still a member of SODELPA says Rabuka

Speaking outside parliament minutes after the shock announcement, Rabuka says he remains an honorable member of SODLEPA.

When asked if he will form a new party, Rabuka was not hesitant with his response.

“That will have to be decided, I’ll have to hear from the party. What’s going on? I cannot form a new party now. I am still a member of the party. I resigned from Parliament.”

The now-former Opposition Leader is hoping that the government will take his decision to resign as an olive branch for partnership across the floor.

“The Prime Minister has not been able to work with me but you saw him come across and shake hands with me. He said to me I’’ll do it. So that is the movement for Fiji forward. A lot of bipartisan approach calls we’ve been making in Parliament will now be possible. He no longer has me to contend with.”

While he may have relinquished his seat in parliament, Rabuka has not given up his fight against his removal as the SODELPA Leader.

“I have a grievance that has not been properly answered and it can only be answered if I remain in the Party. They will tell me we are doing it and we are doing it this way even if they call me for my response or for my allegations then I’ll go.”

Rabuka has revealed that he did not consult any SODELPA members before the announcement, nor did he tell anyone what would transpire this morning.