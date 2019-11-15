I am sorry: Tabuya

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Lynda Tabuya has issued a public apology through her Facebook page regarding her earlier comment about Diwali Celebration.

In her post, Tabuya apologized to the nation for her comment claiming that her post has been screen shot and taken out of context.

Tabuya earlier today made a comment about Diwali celebration falling on a Sunday and raised concern on maintaining the peace on the day.

She has since removed the post from her Facebook account and had sought forgiveness from the public.

The Methodist Church of Fiji also issued a similar statement through their Facebook page saying they hoped more discussion were held regarding the Diwali celebration this year.

In the statement, the Church raised their concern regarding the use of fireworks during the day as it would disturb Church gathering.

The post has also been removed from their Facebook page.

The Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha this afternoon says that they are mindful of other religious bodies in the country.

They also clarified that Diwali day fall on Sunday this year according to their religious calendar.