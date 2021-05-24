I am ready to serve: Qiliho

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho says his re-appointment is an opportunity for him to achieve the goals he has set for the Force.

Speaking to FBC News following the confirmation that he has been selected for a five-year term, Qiliho says he is pleased that the Constitutional Offices Commission recognized his achievements.

The Police Commissioner adds his focus will be the restructuring of the Fiji Police Force, national security and COVID-19 operations.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have achieved a lot in the last five years and some of those roll over into the next couple of years like the re-structure and some of the plans in place. So it gives me another opportunity to complete that process.”

Qiliho says he is ready to work with the newly appointed RFMF Commander Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai in terms of national security.