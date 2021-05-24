Hurley commends Fijian warmth

Australian Governor General David Hurley says the partnership between Fiji and Australia serves the people of both countries as well as the Pacific.

Hurley is on a three day state visit to Fiji and has commended the hospitality and warmth of the Fijian people.

“Fiji is a beautiful country. Fijians are warm and kind-hearted people known for their hospitality. Linda and I are delighted to be here and look forward to meeting as many as we can during the course of our visit.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Governor General will be making site visits in Suva today before travelling to the Northern Division for day three of his state visit.

He will be the guest of President and Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during his time in Vanua Levu.