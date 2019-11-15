Home

News

Hunt on for suspected robber

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 7, 2020 12:49 pm
Viliame Qelo

Police are looking for 32-year-old Viliame Qelo from Tailevu.

Qelo is wanted for his alleged involvement in a number of cases in relation to the theft of outboard motors and other illegal activities.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 919 or their nearest Divisional Command Centre.

Eastern Division Command Centre on 9905563, Northern Command Centre on 9905722, Southern Division Command Centre on 9905529, Western Command Centre on 9905457 and the Central Division Command Centre on 9905893.

 

