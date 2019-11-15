Hunt on for four robbers

Home

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 23, 2019 2:50 pm
Police are looking for four men that allegedly robbed a supermarket in Wairabetia, Lautoka this morning.

It is alleged that the four men armed with cane knives stole cash and assorted items.

Police are urging the public who have information about the four alleged robbers to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

Investigation continues.

