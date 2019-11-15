Home

News

Hunt for man in alleged sacrilege case

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 26, 2020 10:10 am
Police are looking for a man in relation to an alleged sacrilege case. [file

Police are looking for a man in relation to an alleged sacrilege case.

The suspect is alleged to have set fire to the Bible Truth Fellowship Church building in Votualevu, Nadi on Sunday night.

Other members of the church managed to put out the fire which partially damaged building.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say the suspect is known to the investigators

Investigation continues.

 

