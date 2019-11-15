News
Hunt for man in alleged sacrilege case
May 26, 2020 10:10 am
Police are looking for a man in relation to an alleged sacrilege case. [file
Police are looking for a man in relation to an alleged sacrilege case.
The suspect is alleged to have set fire to the Bible Truth Fellowship Church building in Votualevu, Nadi on Sunday night.
Other members of the church managed to put out the fire which partially damaged building.
Article continues after advertisement
Police say the suspect is known to the investigators
Investigation continues.
Sponsored Links