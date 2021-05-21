Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Some still taking situation lightly says Police|Parts of QEB Suva cordoned off|Police continue to monitor unnecessary movement|Three more infections recorded and we now have 99 active cases|One positive result from the 7000 samples|Police restrict movement|Most businesses comply with relevant measures|More than 300 people screened daily in Mokani|Five more test positive as COVID-19 continues to hammer the Central Division|New protocols announced by MCTTT|Public transport linked to COVID spread|Urgent parliament sitting possible|7000 results back with no major concern|Closeness of settlements a concern|Loitering and alcohol consumption top COVID-19 breach|Pearl resort pulls out as quarantine facility|More police checkpoints erected|Teachers urged to prepare additional learning material|Frontliners receive second jab of AstraZeneca|Cunningham Stage 1 residents out in numbers to get vaccinated|Mental health screening for individuals in isolation|Over 400 families in Cakaudrove receive assistance|Working from home has its set of challenges|Farm Road community implementing COVID-19 measures|Six more test positive to take daily total upto 24|
Full Coverage

News

Hundreds turn up for vaccination in Nasinu and Nausori

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 9:35 am

Residents in the greater Nasinu and Nausori areas turned up in numbers yesterday at active COVID vaccination stations, recording a high uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine.

With assistance from the Fiji Police Force and officers from the Fiji Military Forces, the team from the Ministry of Health carried out their duties with ease.

While the country facing a second more severe wave of the COVID-19 cases and the Suva-Nausori corridor registering the most numbers of positive cases, the rush to get vaccinated is even more evident in all centres.

Article continues after advertisement

Kinoya resident, Nasoni Vono says the long queue and the wait was worth it.

“Getting the jab is not a bad thing as some were saying. This is actually the beginning of good things to come as a vaccinated nation will open doors and allow for free travel and have a lively economy.”

The Yasawa-i-Rara native adds that the “COVID jab is just like any other vaccine” and the only difference is that the COVID-19 jab will make a huge difference in the future of this country.

While catering for the general public, officials were on hand to ensure persons with disabilities and individuals with issues such as diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions, asthma, and medical conditions were served as soon as they reached each vaccination station.

The vaccination programme continues today and people are encouraged to visit vaccination centres close to their home.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.