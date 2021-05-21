Hundreds turn up for vaccination in Nasinu and Nausori

Residents in the greater Nasinu and Nausori areas turned up in numbers yesterday at active COVID vaccination stations, recording a high uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine.

With assistance from the Fiji Police Force and officers from the Fiji Military Forces, the team from the Ministry of Health carried out their duties with ease.

While the country facing a second more severe wave of the COVID-19 cases and the Suva-Nausori corridor registering the most numbers of positive cases, the rush to get vaccinated is even more evident in all centres.

Article continues after advertisement

Kinoya resident, Nasoni Vono says the long queue and the wait was worth it.

“Getting the jab is not a bad thing as some were saying. This is actually the beginning of good things to come as a vaccinated nation will open doors and allow for free travel and have a lively economy.”

The Yasawa-i-Rara native adds that the “COVID jab is just like any other vaccine” and the only difference is that the COVID-19 jab will make a huge difference in the future of this country.

While catering for the general public, officials were on hand to ensure persons with disabilities and individuals with issues such as diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions, asthma, and medical conditions were served as soon as they reached each vaccination station.

The vaccination programme continues today and people are encouraged to visit vaccination centres close to their home.