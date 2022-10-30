Hundreds turn up for Diwali Dhoom

The Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom has been hailed as a success.

The event, which started at 3pm brought together hundreds of Fijians who came to witness traditional dancers, local singers, and famous radio personalities take the stage.

Dharmendra of Cunningham brought his whole family down and says it was indeed encouraging to see the turn-out.

“It’s a wonderful atmosphere, absolutely wonderful. It’s really encouraging to see people and life getting back to normal so everything, the children and even the grandchildren enjoying the moment here.”

Dharmendra says it’s his first time at the Diwali Dhoom and he has no regrets about bringing his whole family.

Fijian TikTok sensation Shaheel Prasad was also spotted at the event. He says he was amazed by the entertainers.

“It was really fun coming here with friends and family. The Vou Dance Group nailed it and I love their dance.”

Mirchi FM’s Program Director, Ashneel Singh, is satisfied that despite the two-year gap, a good crowd turn-out has made the event a successful one.

“It was a colourful and successful Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom and hundreds of people gathered with us to celebrate 2022 Diwali.”

Various competitions, which included posters, thali and rangoli making, also took place at the event, with winners walking away with prizes.