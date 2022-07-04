Hundreds pay tribute to Khan

[File Photo]

Hundreds gathered at the Fiji Muslim League’s Enamanu Muslim Cemetery in Nadi to pay their last respects to Haji Hafizud Dean Khan.

The funeral proceedings for the late Khan and the Janaza Namaaz were performed at the Nadi Muslim School this afternoon before Khan’s body was escorted by the Fiji Police Force for his burial.

Individuals who were acquainted with the late Khan through his business engagements were also present to pay their final respect.

The Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and the Minister for Tourism, Trade and Transport Faiyaz Koya were also present.

Speaking on behalf of the Fiji Muslim League, Head Priest at the Samabula Mosque, Maulana Abdul Aleem, says Khan’s absence will be felt as he was a significant contributor to nation building.

“When there was any call for help, our President (Khan) was there and I will say he’s created a very great vacuum and a great loss for this nation, not just for Muslims, but for this nation as well.”

Khan was the President of the Fiji Muslim League at the time of his passing.