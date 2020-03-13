Home

News

Hundreds of Fijians turn up to celebrate festival of colors

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 14, 2020 4:46 pm
The wet weather conditions did not dampen the spirit of hundreds of Fijians who gathered at the Damodar City today to celebrate the festival of colors.

The multi-cultural event provided the perfect platform for families and friends to join the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM personalities to enjoy the Non-stop Holi Masti.

Holi has become a common festival among Fijians and Mirchi FM’s annual event was packed with a variety of activities including folk songs and dance by cultural groups.

Mirchi FM Breakfast Show Host, Ziyad Parvez says the purpose of today’s event was to bring all ethnic groups together.

“The atmosphere is really nice. We got so many people of so many cultures and ethnicity celebrating with us and that’s the best part and that’s what Holi is all about.”

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporations Mirchi Fm non-stop holi masti ends at 7pm today.

Mirchi FM Holi celebration 2020

All the Holi fun at one place. Feeling missed out? The Mirchi FM non stop Holi celebration at Damodar City carpark is a must attend.

Posted by FBC News on Friday, March 13, 2020

 

