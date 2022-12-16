Hundreds of Fijians enjoy public holiday in picnic spots

As it is a festive season tradition, hundreds of Fijians were out and about in picnic spots to take some time out and enjoy the public holiday.

Young and old took advantage of the fair weather to take a break from their busy daily schedules and have peace of mind by the seaside.

FBC News caught up with families and friends at My Suva Picnic Park.

Jeremiah Ligairi says this is always something free and peaceful to do.

“Well, the family were getting bored – especially all the kids being together at home and we needed to find something to keep them busy. It’s been peaceful. I’m very happy with how things are turning out. Got plenty food left from yesterday and something free to do – don’t have to spend too much money doing this.”

Saroj Naidu says the fair weather has made it a positive public holiday.

“I came all the way from US, and compared to last year. I believe this year we feel very positive and happy to be with the family. My family, together with my brother’s family – we all are here. Very good, indeed … very good – especially the weather. It’s very summer, though it’s humid but yes it’s enjoyable.”

As for Enrita Lekima, the outing was unplanned, but it was a breath of fresh air.

“Today, we didn’t plan to come over here but there is a family that we neighbour and also is the family of my husband … they plan to come here but I didn’t plan for us to come here, but they call us if want to join and that’s why we’re here – just bring the kids over just to breathe the air apart from home and school and all that.”

The festive season is always a time to celebrate the year – to take a break from the year that was and prepare for the year to come.

It is exactly what families and friends in picnic spots carried out today.