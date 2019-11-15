Hundreds more Commonwealth Veterans affected: Templeton

The lawyer for the pending group legal action by Eight Fijian Commonwealth Veterans against the UK’s Ministry of Defense and Home Office say there could be hundreds more who were affected.

Lawyer Vinita Templeton who has undertaken judicial review cases of a similar nature says there are likely to be more Commonwealth servicemen and woman that were disadvantaged by the two government agencies.

“I think it could be over a hundred, maybe more, I’m not just talking about people from Fiji. I think across the board but we wait to see. I mean it’s only been a day, I’m vetting inquiries already.”

In an unprecedented group action, the Fijian Commonwealth Veterans are taking legal action against the UK government over an alleged systemic failure to assist them with complex, unaffordable immigration rules on discharge, leaving them classified as illegal immigrants.

The UK government agencies are expected to respond to this matter by the 25th of March.