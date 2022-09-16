Hundreds join the Fiji 7s victory celebration

Hundreds of people gathered at the Suva Flea Market this morning to take part in the Fiji 7s celebration march.

Fijians flooded the Victoria Parade at the capital city dressed in blue to support our Fiji 7s gladiators that won the Melrose Cup from the recent Rugby World Cup.

Enthusiastic supporters are also lined up along the roadside through McGregor road, to Flagstaff and all the way down to the HFC Bank Stadium, showing their support for the team.

Article continues after advertisement

School students are also part of the celebration, cheering on the Fiji 7s team as they pass by and there’s heavy police presence as the procession went by.

The march will continue to the stadium where the team, coaches and management accompanying the procession.