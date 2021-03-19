Hundreds gather to commemorate Palm Sunday

Churches and Cathedrals around the country were packed as Christians gathered to mark Palm Sunday, commemorating the entry of Jesus Christ 2000 years ago into the city of Jerusalem.

Around 300 children took part at the Centenary Methodist Church Palm service today and Senior Church Pastor Reverend Iliapi Tuwai says including children is important as it build them to become better citizens.

He says they do not only want to reflect on the event from 2000 years ago but wants children to lead knowing the virtues of love and care which is the main message of the day.

Head of Catholic Church in Fiji Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says Palm Sunday should be about love and sharing acts of peace by looking out for one another and bring life and joy to others around us.

“Our world is looking for a better world. A better world that is not based on money and power but a better world that’s based on care, love, and caring for one another.”

The Archbishop says people need to translate the sacrifice made more than 2000 years ago to the current days we live in for the message to have meaning.

“Any small act of peace, forgiveness, reconciliation, and bringing life especially during this COVID-19 in sharing with other people our blessings, when we do that we are making present what we celebrate during this holy week on Palm Sunday and the rest of the holy week.”

Palm Sunday is also a lead-up to the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday.