Hundreds gather to celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Hundreds gathered at Churchill Park in Lautoka today to remember the love and care shared by Prophet Muhammad.

European Union Ambassador to Fiji, Sujiro Seam says this occasion serves as an opportunity for everyone to reflect on their attitude and behavior as individuals.

Seam says in all circumstances, we should honour the teachings of Prophet Muhammad with a renewed sense of purpose and faith.

Article continues after advertisement

“As a role model who shows us how we have to behave during our time on this earth to make this world a better place.”

Seam says Fijians are lucky to be able to celebrate 2020 National Milaad-Un-Nabi Jalsa in a stadium.

“Sitting next to your brother and sisters without having to wear a mask and without having to go home as this is the only way this COVID-19 pandemic can be fought in Europe and many other places in the world.”

The President for Fiji Muslim League highlighted that this day is special and important for all Fijians.