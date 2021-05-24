Hundreds gather to celebrate Milad Un Nabi Jalsa

Fijians gathered for the Milad Un Nabi Jalsa at the Hexagon Event Centre in Davuilevu Nausori today to remember the love and care shared by Prophet Muhammad.

Fiji Muslim League President Hafiz Khan says this occasion is an opportunity for everyone to reflect on their attitude and behavior as individuals.

Khan says Fijians are lucky to be able to celebrate 2021 National Milaad-Un-Nabi Jalsa after months of restrictions that hindered gatherings of any sort.

“My special thanks to the government and the Ministry of Health, also all those people who have very ably managed the COVID response. Of course have also brought us to this stage where we are one of the few countries in the world that can start opening up as well as we have started doing in a week or so”.

Khan says we should honour the teachings of Prophet Muhammad with a renewed sense of purpose and faith.

The Fiji Muslim League President highlighted that this day is special and important for all Fijians.