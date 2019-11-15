Hundreds flock to UN75 Market Day in Nadi

Hundreds of Fijians have gathered at Prince Charles Park in Nadi for the first day of the UN75 Market Community Day.

Various government booths are providing information about SME grants, agricultural and housing assistance.

Permanent Secretary Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management David Kolitagane says the UN75 Market Day will generate economic activity for the people of Nadi and Fijians should take advantage of the services offered.

Article continues after advertisement

26 embassies are also based at the event together with a number of UN agencies providing information to the public.

Votcity vendors are also among the booths and a number of hotels and resorts have set up for the two-day event.

There’s also a youth talanoa session on human rights, international dialogue on the future we want, masterclasses and cultural performances.

Later in the day, there will be a Christmas Carols.