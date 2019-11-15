Hundreds farewell Teleni

Hundreds gathered at the Homecoming service of the former Police Commissioner and Diplomat Commodore Esala Teleni at the Centenary Church in Suva.

Government dignitaries and diplomats were present amongst Commodore Teleni’s family and friends to pay their last respects.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in his eulogy said Teleni was a loyal son of Fiji who counts amongst those who paved the way for equal citizenship.

Bainimarama said the former Police Commissioner was a patriot.

Teleni was also remembered as someone who succeeded in forging bilateral talks with China and Indonesia.

Deputy Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says Teleni brought stability to the Fiji Police Force and is the only Commissioner to promote 263 non-commissioned officers during his time with the Fiji Police.

The late Teleni will be laid to rest at the Lovonilase Cemetery in Suva later this afternoon.