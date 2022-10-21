Hundreds expected for Suva seawall clean-up

Over 100 people are expected to participate in a beach clean-up along the Suva seawall tomorrow.

The initiative is being hosted by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the Ministry of Environment, and KOICA Alumni members.

Members of the Run and Joy Fiji, The Korean Association, Peace Corps Fiji, and United Nations Volunteers Pacific are also expected to attend, according to the KOICA Fiji Office.

Participants will be divided into four groups and dispersed into designated clean-up areas from the Albert Park foyer meeting point.

The KOICA Fiji Office hopes to continue supporting incredible initiatives like clean-up activities, which help strengthen the Fiji-Korea partnership.