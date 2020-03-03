Hundreds enjoy Holi celebration in Labasa

Home

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 15, 2020 9:40 am

The spirit of Holi was shared with the people of Labasa by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation staff yesterday.

Holi in the Park hosted by Radio Fiji Two was for the first time taken to the Northern Division which attracted hundreds of people.

The multi-cultural event brought families and friends together who smeared colors and splashed colorful water onto each other to mark the festival.

A number of dance items were performed and folk song was sung by groups.

RF2 programs director Pallavi Shweta says Labasa’s Subrail Park was a sea of colors and they are happy with the support given by the people.

“Holi in the Park in Subrail Park was very successful. I’d like to thank the people of Labasa – even though the weather was not in our favor, the turn-out was very good.”

Celebrated for centuries, the festival of colors symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and commemorates new beginnings.

 

