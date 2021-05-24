Hundreds enjoy day at beach

Hundreds of people flocked to the famous picnic spot in Pacific Harbour to enjoy today’s Christmas Day public holiday.

Most say this was a much-needed break for them.

A group of Rotuman youth from Suva say it was all about having fun and spending time with the relatives.

“We came and condone off this area just for us, and so COVID will always be there, we have to live with it and I think out here we are quite safe.”

Several Volleyball nets were erected along the famous picnic spot, among other activities.

Umesh Narayan travelled from Nausori to be with loved ones.

“We understand that it’s a risk but it’s a long long time for us to get together and celebrate the festive season.”

Small businesses like Pink Ice Cream in Pacific Harbor also thrived.

Owner, Atelini says she is happy with the turn out as many people came to buy ice cream, coffee and donuts.

It was also a perfect opportunity for property owners to earn some income.

Their fees ranged from $100 for a bus load of passengers, to as low as three dollars a person if they’re in a private vehicle.