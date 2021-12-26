Hundreds begin holiday in Fiji

Visitors have landed on our shores almost after twenty months for a number of reasons.

The same air of excitement was felt by travellers who boarded the second flight from Sydney.

While social interaction and relaxing tops the list of many, others have simply come to reunite with their families following almost two years of separation.

One of the traveller’s says her visit is personal as she plans to spend her entire month with her mother in Lautoka.

“Mostly I want to look after my mother and want to spend some time with her because she is very old. I’ve just lost my brother so I just want to be with her.”

While some are here simply for holidays, others will be celebrating their special occasion on our shores.

“We chose Fiji because the borders are open and we are celebrating my 50th birthday and we couldn’t get to Queensland.”

For the Fiji Airways and Airport staff, the twenty months of preparations have come to fruition.

The airport terminal is a buzz again and these staff say they missed the happy faces of the travellers.

“Our flights are full, the passengers are buzzing to come. It is exciting, it’s just like we are launching something for the very first time.”

Fiji is also being commended for its efforts to make it a safe destination.

“They’ve done an extraordinary job getting the vaccination rates up and getting all compliant with the CareFIJI system and we are really looking forward to getting to know the people.”

Two more flights are scheduled to depart Sydney tomorrow with 515 guests.



