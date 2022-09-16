Hundreds attend Queen Elizabeth remembrance service

Mourners gathered at the Holy Trinity Anglican Cathedral in Suva this morning for a Commemoration and Thanksgiving Service for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The service was attended by prominent figures including President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and First Lady Filomena, Parliament Speaker Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, former prime minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, Head of the Catholic Church in Fiji, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong, members of the diplomatic corps and the public.

The late Queen served as The Supreme Governor of the Church of England, also known as the Anglican Church.

During the service, the Republic of Fiji Military Services accorded The Last Post, signalling the end of her 70-year reign.

Holy Trinity Cathedral Dean, Reverend Orisi Vuki

The service was a joint effort by the Holy Trinity Anglican Church and the British High Commission to Fiji.

British Deputy High Commissioner, Paul Welsh says Queen Elizabeth was a tower of strength to millions of people around the world through her leadership and grace.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth currently lies in state at Westminster Hall in London.

Her funeral service will be held next Monday.