Hundred more Fijians to join PLS in the next three months

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 18, 2019 6:55 am

Over a hundred Fijians are expected to join the Pacific Labour Scheme in the next three months.

Permanent Secretary for the Employment Ministry, Osea Cawaru says the demand from Australian employers in the meat and tourism sector has increased in the recent months.

Cawaru adds since the inception of the scheme in June this year, the Ministry has managed to send over 100 Fijians who are currently serving their tenure with meat companies and hotels in Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

“And in the New Year, in the next two to three months as well we are hoping to put in another hundred Fijians under this Pacific Labour Scheme. And hopefully in the New Year we will be exploring other industries for example aged care workers”.

The Ministry is urging Fijians to be vigilant when dealing with various illegal recruitment agencies who may be operating without a license across the country.

