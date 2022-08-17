Humanitarian workers to be recognized

First responders, humanitarians and frontline workers have been at the forefront, assisting the vulnerable and affected communities during and after a disaster or emergency in recent years.

National Disaster Management Office Director, Vasiti Soko says hard yards were being made at the height of the pandemic to ensure COVID-19 cases are kept at bay.

Soko adds their hard work and effort will never go unnoticed.

“The acknowledgment to humanitarian workers or partners is one of the main reasons why we’re doing what we’re doing this Friday, with the theme that has been released by UN – it takes a village. And we align ourselves very much in that theme to the location of our World Humanitarian Day, which will be in Nadave.”

Soko says the government has over the years built on community resilience through the development of a community-based disaster risk training manual, in an effort to bolster disaster preparedness.

“We also train them on to identify the risks, and also the actions that they need to take in order to prevent any loss of lives. And so working with our CSOs and our NGOs, this is a work that government will continue to do to advocate community resilience.”

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development will be organizing a Humanitarian Day celebration in Nadave, Tailevu this Friday.

Soko is calling on Fijians to be part of the occasion.

A special bus will be provided from Nausori to the venue on Friday morning.