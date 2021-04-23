Home

Human Rights investigate alleged police brutality

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 6, 2021 4:12 pm
Ashwin Raj

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is now investigating a case of alleged police brutality in the Northern Division.

It involves a man from Loa village in Tukavesi who claims he was assaulted by eight police officers and one military officer during a drug bust on the 26th of last month.

Director Human Rights, Ashwin Raj, says the Commission has conducted a preliminary interview with the victim.

Raj adds that some of the officers were allegedly dressed in civilian clothes and the victim who is in his mid-40s has undergone a medical examination.

The Commission is conducting an independent investigation with the intention of providing redress to the victim.

Raj says in the dispensation of its constitutional mandate, law enforcement agencies must conduct themselves within the confines of the rule of law and in adherence with human rights.

