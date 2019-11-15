Human Rights Commission to investigate alleged wrongful detainment

The four men who claimed they were wrongfully detained by police for breaching curfew are expected to soon lodge a complaint with the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

Director Ashwin Raj says they have contacted the men and will be launching an investigation into the matter.

Raj says they will work with the Police Force as the case highlights the importance of fundamental rights and freedom under the Fijian Constitution.

“If people approach the law enforcement agencies at least from what I’ve heard from the media, it seems like these people were trying to do the right thing. To approach the police and say look we might just get in conflict with the law because it’s almost 11pm and we’ve been calling and have been advised to come and report to the nearest police station. And if the public sees that people are trying to do the right thing by the law and instead they will be wrongfully detained then I think it is going to just dissuade the public from doing the right thing and approaching our law enforcement agencies.”

The men who were working late in Suva last Friday night claim they were wrongfully detained at the Totogo Police Station after being falsely accused of breaching curfew.

The men who wish to remain anonymous approached FBC News to raise concerns about the manner in which they were treated by the senior officers at the station.

Two of them claim they had gone to the police station before 11pm, but were instead arrested and detained overnight.

They went to the station because they couldn’t find a taxi home and thought police may be able to help.

The four men were released from the Totogo Police Station on Saturday afternoon after 18 hours of being detained.

The Police Internal Affairs Department is now investigating after the Acting Commissioner ordered that a full report be submitted to him.